Xavier the X-Man’s “Cruise for the Cause” car show turns 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Xavier The X-Man’s® Cruise for the Cause started in 2002 as a meet-up of a few car clubs organized by popular Magic 92.5 radio DJ Xavier “The X-Man” to support the community. Two decades and thousands of participating lowriders and custom cars later, the car show will celebrate its 20th year on Sunday, August 7 at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.

The event has helped raise over $150,000 for the Emilio Nares Foundation, a San Diego-based non-profit that provides free medical transportation for children battling cancer, and other services for the underserved.

Xavier the X-Man brought some low-riders to the KUSI News studio to share how you can participate in the 20 year celebration.

