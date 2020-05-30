Yachtley Crew live stream concert from Los Angeles venue





LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – The San Diego based cover band Yächtley Crëw announced they is performing a full production live streamed concert from The Whisky in Los Angeles.

“That’s right friends, you can enjoy the full live Yächtley Crëw show as loud as you wish from the comfort of your own home,” said lead singer, Philly Ocean, on Good Morning San Diego.

The concert is on Saturday, May 30th at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for this live stream event are on sale now at: YachtleyCrew.veeps.com or go to www.YachtRockBand.com

This event and venue is closed to the general public. The production will be operated by a small crew and artists only. Absolutely no guests will be allowed in the venue.