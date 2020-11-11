YBNB Magazine releases ‘Black Faces in High Places’ nomination process and poster





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There is an organization called “Young Black And In Business” that has been helping entrepreneurs build their professional network for the last five years.

Now, the organization has created a lifestyle magazine to go along with the organization.

The Director of Marketing and Communications, Brittany Miller, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain in more detail what the organization is about.