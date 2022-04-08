YBNB to take high school baseball players to the African American Heritage Game at Petco Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday is opening day for major league baseball, and the game has some additional exciting events coming up in just one short week.

The group Young, Black & ‘N Business will be taking 75 baseball players from Lincoln, Morse, and San Diego High Schools to the African American Heritage game at Petco Park on April 15th to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in the MLB.

YBNB will be taking these high school players to the African American Heritage game where the Padres will face off against the Altana Braves.

There will be a press conference at the Jackie Robinson YMCA that Tuesday where the tickets will be presented and a commemorative jersey will be presented to the students and coaches.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with founder of YBNB, Roosevelt William III, about the event and why its important to remember the impact and huge achievements of Jackie Robinson.