Year-end recap from the Challenged Athletes Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athletes Foundation provides funding for challenged athletes to acquire the prosthetics they need to participate in sports.

Most insurance considers sports participation a luxury. CAF considers it a mental health necessity.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Co Founder Bob Babbit of CAF to discuss what good the foundation has done this year and what plans they have for 2023.