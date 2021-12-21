Year in review: Conditional release/proposed placement of sexually violent predators

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a year plagued by issues surrounding the conditional release of sexually violent predators, two local SVPs still await placement, carrying these issues into the new year.

Placement will be determined for SVP Michael Martinez in January of 2022, then SVP Merle Wakefield in February.

Many residents and advocates have pushed back against these controversial proposed placements, including Sarah Thompson.

Sarah Thompson, Member of Kid Safe California, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss updates with how she is continuing to fight against the placement of SVPs in neighborhoods all over California.