Yes on California Proposition 28: Measure would boost arts, music education funding





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Prop 28 would set aside funds from California’s general, annual K-12 public school funds for arts and music education.

Arts and music education have been proven to increase motor skills, spatial reasoning, improve performance, boost confidence, creativity, and mental health.

Prop 28 is not just about practicality, it is about the mental and communal health of California’s youth.

