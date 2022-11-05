Yes on Measure D: Hiring Veterans and other afflicted groups

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If passed, Measure D would amend San Diego’s municipal code to allow the city to use project labor agreements on construction projects.

Proponents of this measure say it would make the city eligible for state funding and financial assistance. However, the proposition would logistically make it harder for small contracting companies to compete locally.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Campaign Spokesperson Evan Sutton to discuss Measure D and what it would do for construction companies and unions in San Diego.