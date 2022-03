Yiddishland California celebrates Jewish holiday Purim Simkhe

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Yiddishland in La Jolla celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim, starting at sundown on March 16 and ending at sundown on March 17.

Purim celebrates the holiday marking the survival of the Jewish people in ancient Persia.

Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh, Founder & Director of Yiddishland California, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the details of the event.