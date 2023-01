YMCA faces protests regarding transgender woman in locker room

SANTEE (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl voiced concerns after seeing a transgender woman changing near her in the woman’s locker room.

The YMCA in Santee closed early on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after the administrators were made aware of a protest(s) scheduled on the campus.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live on-location in Santee where the protests were scheduled to take place.