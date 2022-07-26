YMCA hosts summer camps for special needs children to help build skills and character

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The YMCA is hosting summer camps for special needs children to help them build skills, confidence, and character!

These camps will help them explore the limits of their imagination with every adventure at the YMCA.

This camp is held in partnership with Autism Society of San Diego.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the YMCA in Kearny Mesa talking to the kids at the camps!

For more information or to sign up – https://www.ymcasd.org/camps