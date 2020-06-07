YMCA is working to prepare to host summer day camp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County YMCA is working hard behind-the-scenes to prepare to host summer day camp at 10 of its facilities.

YMCA is also working to reopen its branch facilities when given the green light, according to President & CEO Baron Herdelin-Doherty.

California will allow day camps, bars, gyms, campgrounds and professional sports to begin reopening with precautions in a week.

The nation’s most populated state released guidance Friday for counties on reopening a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus. It also includes much-anticipated guidance on the fall reopening of schools, which have been shuttered since March.