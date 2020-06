YMCA of San Diego County prepares to reopen its gym facilities and summer day camps

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we head into Phase 3 of reopening, its important to understand how some of these businesses are reopening to ensure employee and customer safety.

President & CEO of the YMCA San Diego County, Baron Herdelin-Doherty, discussed the reopening of their gym facilities and summer day camp programs on Good Morning San Diego.