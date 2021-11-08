YMCA of San Diego participates in month-long campaign to raise awareness for homeless youth





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To raise awareness for youth homelessness, three members of the YMCA team will start their journey from Oceanside to San Ysidro on a Solidarity Journey.

Starting today Nov. 8 they will be walking through Wednesday, Nov. 10. Along their journey, there will be four media-friendly community events.

Monday, November 8 | Oceanside

YMCA breakfast with an exciting kickoff event to send off the YMCA team on their Solidarity Journey.

Where: YMCA YFS Oceanside Complex | 215 Barnes Street, Oceanside, CA 92054

When: 7:00 a.m.

Tuesday, November 9 | Ocean Beach

Community members, social service providers, and YMCA staff to hear from community leaders on the challenges unsheltered youth face, specifically LGBTQ+ youth who are disproportionately impacted by homelessness.

Where: Ocean Beach Pier | 1850 Ocean Front Street, San Diego, CA 92107

When: 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10 | San Diego

Gather in front of San Diego County Administration Building to hear Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announce the County’s Proclamation to recognize November as Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention Month.

Where: San Diego County Administration Building | 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101

When: 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, November 10 | Chula Vista

YMCA staff will discuss about how access to community infrastructure, including transportation, is critical for youth and families.

Where: E Street Trolley Stop | 750 E Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910

When: 1:00 p.m.

