YMCA San Diego County hiring for Summer Camp jobs

YMCA San Diego County Summer Camps begin in just four weeks. With that in mind, they like many others are hiring, specifically for Summer Camp positions. They are looking to fill the roles of Unit Leaders, Camp Leaders, Coordinators, Inclusion Leaders and more.

With 13 branches offering summer camp throughout the county, the Y is looking to fill hundreds of positions! For job opportunities at the YMCA throughout San Diego County and to apply, visit www.ymcasd.org/jobs

For those interested in attending summer camp with the YMCA, visit http://ymcasd.org/summercamp for the location nearest you. Members at the Y save on camp rates, and if you cannot afford membership or camp, the Y offers a scholarship program.

Tune in NOW: The Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA is on @KUSINews with @alliewagnertv talking about summer camp jobs. pic.twitter.com/lYmMbebulP — YMCA San Diego (@YMCASanDiego) May 13, 2021