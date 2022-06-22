Young Sebastian takes over Good Morning San Diego at YMCA Summer Camp





POINT LOMA (KUSI) – Summer camps organized by the YMCA are as much of a seasonal tradition for some families as Independence Day fireworks and Labor Day beach barbecues.

After two years of mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, camp is back to normal.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at Ryan Family YMCA in Point Loma speaking with the happy campers, when Sebastian took the reporting into his own hands.

