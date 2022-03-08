YMCA! The Village People to play at the Pala Casino





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s fun to stay at the YMCA! It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!

If you still need plans for Friday night look no further, The Village People are taking the stage at the Pala Casino to perform some of their biggest hits!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with co-founder of The Village People and lead singer, Victor Willis, about their upcoming show.

Get your tickets now! https://www.palacasino.com/events/village-people-031122