YMCA’s ‘Solidarity Journey’ brings awareness to youth homelessness through pilgrimage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – YMCA staff members Justin Lipford and David Baker recently took a pilgrimage on foot from Oceanside to the Mexico Border in San Ysidro with the goal of raising awareness on youth homelessness.

Throughout the trek, they distributed wellness kits to the homeless.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has recognized November as National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month.

One in ten young people (meaning those 18 to 24 years) will be impacted by youth homelessness in a year.

Justin Lipford of the YMCA joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the meaning of the pilgrimage.

PATH stands with @YMCASanDiego to raise awareness of #youthhomelessness through their Solidarity Journey. @SupFletcher stopped by to recognize November as Runaway Homelessness Youth Awareness Month. https://t.co/JRaGKkX8wB pic.twitter.com/hZ8Nuk1eVi — People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) (@pathpartners) November 10, 2021