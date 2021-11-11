YMCA’s ‘Solidarity Journey’ brings more awareness to youth homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November is National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention Month.

With one in every ten young people experiencing homelessness, many organizations are trying to bring more attention to this growing problem.

Earlier this week, KUSI told the story about a special journey of two workers at the YMCA of San Diego who were working in the name of getting kids off of the streets.

David Baker and Justin Lipford of the YMCA of San Diego County joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss what the organization is doing about this problem.