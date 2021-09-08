Yolanda López, Chicana artist who grew up in Barrio Logan, dies of cancer at 79





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Barrio Logan native and artist Yolanda López has passed away.

López graduated from Lincoln High, received a Bachelor’s degree in Painting and Drawing from San Diego State University and a Master of Fine Arts from UC San Diego.

She got widespread attention for her reimagined paintings of the Virgen de Guadalupe.

Her depictions of the virgin were some of the most widely-circulated images of Chicano artists of her generation.

They provided Latinas a presentation of the feminine divine that was outside of the Catholic institution.

López died of cancer Friday morning at her home in San Francisco with her son by her side.

She was 79 years old.

Alessandra Moctezuma, Professor of Fine Arts and Chicano Studies at San Diego Mesa College, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the López’s life and legacy.