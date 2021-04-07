Yom Hashoah Community Commemoration during Days of Remembrance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The US Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust.

The Museum is responsible for leading the nation in observing Days of Remembrance and for encouraging observances throughout the United States.

Days of Remembrance will be commemorated on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Observances and remembrance activities will occur nationwide between Sunday, April 4, and Sunday, April 11.

Jewish Federation of San Diego County Chief Planning & Strategy Officer, Darren Schwartz, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Days of Remembrance.