Yom HaShoah Community Commemoration event with Holocaust survivors
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People are invited to experience a unique virtual event to explore the Shoah through multi-generational perspectives and remember the victims of the Holocaust, honor its Survivors, and teach future generations.
Visit https://www.jewishinsandiego.org/yomhashoah-2021 for more information, programming, and registration information.
All programs are free and will be accessible through Zoom. Registration is required.
Survivors in the Living Room
Thursday, April 8 – Sunday, April 11
Throughout the week, experience intimate conversations and stories of strength. Proudly featuring local Survivors:
Harry Rosen
Thursday, April 8 5:00-6:30pm
Lou Pechi
Thursday, April 8 6:30-8:00pm
Vera Falus Lorell
Friday, April 9 11:00am-12:30pm
Ben Midler
Sunday, April 11 6:30-8:00pm
Lessons of Resiliency from Survivors to Teens
Sunday, April 11 | 1:00-2:15pm
A candid conversation with teens and Survivors. Proudly featuring local Survivors, Lou Pechi and teens:
The event is presented by Jewish Federation of San Diego County, Jewish Family Service, and the Anti-Defamation League.
Chief Planning & Strategy Officer with Jewish Federation of San Diego, Darren Schwartz, and local Holocaust survivor Lou Pechi, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the virtual event.