Yom HaShoah Community Commemoration event with Holocaust survivors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People are invited to experience a unique virtual event to explore the Shoah through multi-generational perspectives and remember the victims of the Holocaust, honor its Survivors, and teach future generations.

Visit https://www.jewishinsandiego.org/yomhashoah-2021 for more information, programming, and registration information.

All programs are free and will be accessible through Zoom. Registration is required.

Survivors in the Living Room

Thursday, April 8 – Sunday, April 11

Throughout the week, experience intimate conversations and stories of strength. Proudly featuring local Survivors:

Harry Rosen

Thursday, April 8 5:00-6:30pm

Lou Pechi

Thursday, April 8 6:30-8:00pm

Vera Falus Lorell

Friday, April 9 11:00am-12:30pm

Ben Midler

Sunday, April 11 6:30-8:00pm​

Lessons of Resiliency from Survivors to Teens

Sunday, April 11 | 1:00-2:15pm

A candid conversation with teens and Survivors. Proudly featuring local Survivors, Lou Pechi and teens:

The event is presented by Jewish Federation of San Diego County, Jewish Family Service, and the Anti-Defamation League.

Chief Planning & Strategy Officer with Jewish Federation of San Diego, Darren Schwartz, and local Holocaust survivor Lou Pechi, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the virtual event.