Yom HaShoah Holocaust commemorations continue through to weekend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Jewish community and members from the world over recognized Yom HaShoah from April 7 to 8, but community members are ensuring that the heroism of Holocaust survivors, and those who did not survive, continue to be remembered.

A new program at the Jewish Federation of San Diego County teaches future generations the lessons learned by these survivors.

Darren Schwartz, Chief Planning and Strategy Officer at the Jewish Federation of San Diego County, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego for a detailed report of the commemoration and new program.