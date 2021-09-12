Yom Kippur starts this week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jewish people the world over will be celebrating Yom Kippur from the night of Sept. 15 to 16.

Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfort from the Chabad at La Costa joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the “Day of Atonement,” which is Yom Kippur’s meaning in Hebrew.

Yom Kippur is the holiest Jewish holiday and marks the end of the 10 days of High Holidays or “Days of Awe,” which started with Rosh Hashanah.

As in keeping with traditions, Jewish people abstain from working on this day and the adults will begin fasting at sundown on the evening before Yom Kippur, and continue until nightfall on the next day.

The day focuses on asking god to forgive our sins and reflect on past mistakes and praying.