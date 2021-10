You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno to hold Smart Dog Contest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno is a comedy game show that takes politics out of the equation.

The game show, airing on KUSI, will be holding the Smart Dog Contest for the month of November. Jay Leno, and Kevin Eubanks spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the contest rules.

You can enter your Smart Dog joke at https://youbetyourlife.com/smartdog/