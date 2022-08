You can say ‘I Do’ after dark at the San Diego County Clerks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Clerks Office is offering a new “Summer Love After Hours” which expands evening wedding appointments and ceremonies.

Jordan Marks, Chief Deputy Assessor/ Taxpayer Advocate, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the new hours.

Learn more about it here: https://arcc.sdcounty.ca.gov/Pages/marriage-licenses.aspx