You can watch the Farmers Insurance Open at the Golf Bar in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out in Clairemont at the Golf Bar where they are going to be streaming this weeks Farmers Insurance Open.

This is going to be a great place to go if you’re looking to watch the farmers insurance open but also play golf at the same time.

They will have a “closest tot he pin” contest and have Torrey Pines Golf Course on all the simulators.

5583 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117

https://thegolfbar.com/