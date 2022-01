You tested positive. Now what do you do?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Everyone has questions about what happens if they test positive for COVID-19. What kind of test is most accurate? How long should I isolate for? What should I do about others in the household?

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Dr. Mona Hacker, at Horizon Medical Research, to talk about what to do after you test positive for COVID-19.