Young athlete to be apart of CAF Heroes of Sport Virtual Grant Night

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – She was an avid soccer player before losing her leg above the knee to bone cancer. Just a few weeks after receiving her first running leg from CAF, she completed a triathlon.

Breezy Bochenek stars in Eric Byrnes’ film Let Them Play where she runs with Eric while talking about how sport has been so important in her life.

Bochenek sings and acts and is now training for her first Ironman in November in Arizona. This has been a long time goal and, now that she is 18, she can go for it!

Tuesday evening at 4 p.m. is the CAF Heroes of Sport virtual grant night that CAF founder Bob Babbitt will be hosting and Breezy will talk about the importance of that piece of equipment or training and travel expenses that CAF provides.

Her ossur running leg would cost north of $15,000 if it wasn’t for the CAF grant.

The optimal viewing experience will be on Facebook – https://fb.com/CAForg/