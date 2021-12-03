Young Black & ‘N Business hosts inaugural ‘Year of the Partnership’ gala

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’re an entrepreneur and looking to make some solid connections and in the mood to party, then the group Young Black & ‘N Business (YBNB) has just the event for you.

The inaugural “Year of the Partnership Gala” will be held Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sycuan Casino, 5469 Casino Way in El Cajon.

“Our goal is to grow and help plant the seeds of entrepreneurship, said Roosevelt Williams III, the founder of YBNB. “With this gala we hope to create a strong network and foundation for businesses to grow in this challenging economic environment. ”

Among the invited attendees are Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Stepp, who is the keynote speaker.

Roosevelt Williams III discussed the upcoming Gala in more detail on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The gala will start with a resource fair beginning at 2 p.m. followed by a red-carpet ceremony.

At 5 p.m. there will be a fashion show followed by a four-course dinner.

Tickets cost $200 for general admission and $150 for members and can be purchased by contacting joinybnb.com