‘Young Black & ‘N Business’ hosts toy drive on Jan. 8 in National City





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business will be holding a toy drive on Saturday for children of all ages — and will even feature some real snow.

The community event encourages families and kids to enjoy the free food, music, and of course, the snow.

The event takes place at 3201 Hoover Ave., at Coronado Beach Harley-Davidson (located in National City), beginning at noon until 4 p.m.

Antwone Howard, Ambassador for YB&NB, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

YB&NB is an organization that helps early entrepreneurs with growing their professional networks, offering high value exposure opportunities, and provide entrepreneurial content from real entrepreneurs.