Young Black & ‘N Business partners with the Padres for a community event





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black, & N’ Business will be holding a community partnership with the San Diego Padres to pay homage to past, present, and future African American baseball players as a part of their African American Heritage Series.

Roosevelt Williams III, Chief Executive Officer of Young Black, & N’ Business, explained that his organization seeks to help early, emerging entrepreneurs by bringing them out of the darkness and providing them with helpful information.

African American Heritage Day will be on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Petco Park with a Padres game against the Dodgers.

During the game, fans will take part in a group photo at the Tony Gwynn statue.

Get updates on the group through their Facebook here.

Visit them on Instagram @ybandnb.

As with many partnerships, a special YBNB link to purchase tickets comes with a complimentary SD Memorabilia hat whiles supplies last.