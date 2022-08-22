Young Black & N’ Business putting on Bizcon, Saturday Aug. 27





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & N’ Business will be putting on Bizcon, a virtual business conference, on Saturday Aug. 27.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke with the CEO of Young Black & N’ Business, Roosevelt Williams III, about the upcoming event.

The virtual business conference is described as a “free exchange of ideas” where successful business owners can share their knowledge and experience with young entrepreneurs who are still working to realize their dreams.

Tickets are available at Joinybnb.com.