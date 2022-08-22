Young Black & N’ Business putting on Bizcon, Saturday Aug. 27

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & N’ Business will be putting on Bizcon, a virtual business conference, on Saturday Aug. 27.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke with the CEO of Young Black & N’ Business, Roosevelt Williams III, about the upcoming event.

The virtual business conference is described as a “free exchange of ideas” where successful business owners can share their knowledge and experience with young entrepreneurs who are still working to realize their dreams.

Tickets are available at Joinybnb.com.

Categories: Good Morning San Diego, Local San Diego News