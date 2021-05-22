Young Black & ‘N Business to hold career fair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & N’ Business will be holding a drive-thru career fair today from 9 a.m. to noon at the Malcolm X Library.

They are helping young entrepreneurs expand their networks.

Their goal and mission is to generate awareness by bringing exposure to the building trade construction industry, including informing low/moderate income communities about career opportunities.

Roosevelt Williams III, President and CEO of Young Black & ‘N Business, and Cristina Márquez, Outreach Coordinator, ETI-San Diego & Imperial Counties, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the career fair.