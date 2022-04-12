Young Black & ‘N Business to take high school baseball players to the African American Heritage Game at Petco Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The group Young, Black & ‘N Business will be taking 75 baseball players from Lincoln, Morse, and San Diego High Schools to the African American Heritage game at Petco Park on April 15th to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in the MLB.

YBNB will be taking these high school players to the African American Heritage game where the Padres will face off against the Altana Braves.

On Tuesday the tickets and a commemorative jersey will be presented to the students and coaches at a press conference at the Jackie Robinson YMCA,

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy and Lauren Phinney talked with founder of YBNB, Roosevelt William III, about the event and why its important to remember the impact and huge achievements of Jackie Robinson.