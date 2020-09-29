Young girl scout gets big surprise being pictured on a billboard

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego Girl Scout got a big surprise last week when she discovered she’s pictured on a billboard.

The billboard invites the public to “Power Her Promise” by donating to Girl Scouts San Diego.

Inspired by the Girl Scout Promise to make the world a better place, the Power Her Promise campaign is helping keep Girl Scouting available and affordable for girls countywide

7-year-old Sloane Viora joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about seeing herself on a billboard.