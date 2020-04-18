Young La Jolla surfer chased out of water by lifeguards for violating beach closure orders





LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all San Diego County beaches are completely closed.

Last week, KUSI interviewed one surfer who protested beach closures with signs that read, “Commies can’t surf,” and “Give me waves or give me COVID.” As we continue with what some would call an excessive lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus in our community, more and more people are beginning to show frustration with not being able to enjoy the things they normally like to do.

Thursday evening, two surfers risked the $1,000 fine to get some exercise, and catch some waves at Windandsea beach in La Jolla. Only one surfer was captured on video, but lifeguards told them to get out of the ocean and leave the beach, which is what we see happening. The surfer got out and ran away.

What people online quickly pointed out, was that there were dozens of people watching this young man go surfing in an empty ocean, who were not obeying social distancing guideline.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the surfer, the man who captured the event on video, and San Diego Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry about the incident, all of whom agree surfing can be done while following the social distancing protocols.

San Diego Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry (@Bry4SD) explains why we need to start the process of re-opening certain parts of the region, like our beaches. "It is time to start going back to a normal life in a responsible way" she explained. Full Story: https://t.co/yYGlZvOSjn pic.twitter.com/WgkGG5g87n — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 18, 2020

Young La Jolla surfer chased out of the water like a criminal by lifeguard boat. San Diego beach ban wearing thin. Other beaches are open up and down SD coast, not SD proper. Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry hoping to “start opening beaches and parks by May 1st”. KUSI. Com pic.twitter.com/cIl3OWmDsY — Dan Plante (@DanPlanteKUSI) April 17, 2020