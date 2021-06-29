Young man murdered at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – A man, identified as 33-year-old Akili Cobbs, was shot and killed near Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, a popular destination for both tourists and locals.

Police are still looking for the killer as they work to figure out why this happened.

One of the neighbors captured the shooting on her doorbell camera and she shared it with KUSI viewers tonight.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live along Sunset Cliffs with the latest on the situation.

Melissa White, a concerned resident, described hearing the altercation, which consisted of a confrontation with a woman, a gunshot, and a woman screaming, “You killed him!”