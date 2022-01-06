Young mothers experiencing homelessness to receive support through new Father Joe’s Villages program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new program, launched by Father Joe’s Villages, supports young mothers who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

New or expecting mothers between the ages of 18 to 24, as well as their children, are eligible for the services provided through the organization’s Saint Margaret of Cortona Harbor program. Services include healthcare, licensed therapeutic childcare, case management, nutritional education, housing navigation, employment services and a private room at the Joan Kroc Center. Additional services for expectant mothers, including prenatal care and classes, will also be provided thanks to the generous support of Adriana G. and Cristiano R. Amon.

The need for services that specifically care for pregnant women, mothers and their children has never been greater throughout the San Diego region. According to the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness, 318 families experienced homelessness in San Diego in 2020, with 15 families being unsheltered.

Domestic violence is an all-too common occurrence faced by women and families who have experienced homelessness. According to the Institute for Children, Poverty & Homelessness, 80% of homeless mothers with children have experienced domestic violence. In communities around the country, domestic violence is among one of the leading causes of family homelessness.

Father Joe’s Villages’ programs like Saint Margaret of Cortona Harbor aim to end the cycle of family homelessness and ensure that women and their children who access these services have the tools they need to support their families.

Deacon Jim Vargas explained the upcoming event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.