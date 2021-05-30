‘Your Crisis Coach’ Scott Silverman releases new book on opioid epidemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Confidential Recovery’s Scott Silverman, also known as Your Crisis Coach, is releasing a new book, “The Opioid Epidemic,” on May 31.

Nationally, opioid overdoses are up about 28%, and in San Diego, they’ve risen a staggering 400%, according to Silverman.

Many counterfeit medications have fentanyl in them, which can be deadly.

But, there is hope and help, Silverman reiterated.

Your Crisis Coach encourages viewers to call him anytime for help at 619-993-2738.