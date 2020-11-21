Your Crisis Coach: What has changed during COVID-19 for People in Recovery





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A lot has changed for people in recovery as the coronavirus pandemic continues to limit in-person meetings and access to treatment.

Crisis coach, Scott Silverman, joined Good Morning San Diego to give an update on what has changed during the COVID-19 for people in Recovery.

Silverman discussed changes to access to treatment, attending recovery meetings. Silverman also said that there has been an increase in Alcohol Consumption During and overdoses during the pandemic.