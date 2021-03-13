Your vaccine questions answered by Dr. Olulade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the county goes through further COVID-19 vaccination tiers, more specific questions emerge on the topic.

Dr. Abisola Olulade, M.D. Family Medicine at Sharp Rees-Stealy, joined KUSI to answer the most pressing vaccine questions, such as whether one should get two different types of vaccine, to which she answered no.

Additionally, Olulade discussed Phase 1C for pregnant women and lauded those who have already taken steps to get vaccinated.