Your Voice: Should ‘Lean On Me’ replace the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ as our National Anthem?

Should ‘Lean On Me’ replace the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ as our National Anthem?

An LA Times opinion writer recently published an article voicing his support for the change.

The author, Jody Rosen, wants to replace our National Anthem in the wake of protests against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd that eventually led to the destruction of the statue depicting Francis Scott key in Golden State Park.

Rosen believes it was Key’s role as the songwriter of the “Star Spangled Banner” that made him a target for the protesters. Others believe protesters are tearing down statues purely to cause destruction, it doesn’t matter who they represent.

Following the destruction of the Francis Scott Key statue, Rosen pointed to digital campaigns from social justice companies calling the song, “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon.”

“The Star-Spangled Banner” is one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon, and you would be wise to cut it from your #FourthofJuly playlist. #FvckTheFourth pic.twitter.com/i9UVE7g7De — The Root (@TheRoot) July 4, 2020

Towards the end of the piece, Rosen suggested using Bill Withers’, “Lean On Me” as the National Anthem of the United States of America.

