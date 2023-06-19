‘You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown’ playing at the C. Hook Theater

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – ‘You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown’ will be performed at the C. Hook Theater this week!

Captain Hook Theater or C. Hook Theater is the sister organization of Peter Pan Junior Theater. C. Hook Theater serves students from 8th grade to 12th grade in San Diego County. C. Hook Theater is an all volunteer organization that builds professional scenery, costumes and props to ensure a Broadway quality experience for the student actors and the audience. Created and under the direction of Dr. Mark Arapostathis “Dr. A” Mayor of the City of La Mesa and founder of the La Mesa Arts Academy, C. Hook Theater’s main focus is to teach and promote leadership, character, kindness, inclusion and integrity through the arts.

Dr. A previewed this week’s performances on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The show runs Wednesday, June 21, through Saturday, June 24th at the Kroc Theater on University Ave. All shows begin at 7pm. And a 1pm matinee on Saturday, June 24.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 or online for $17 at www.chooktix.com

Students night on Thursday, June 22. Tix are $10 with a valid student ID

The C. Hook Theater is located at 6845 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92115.