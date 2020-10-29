Youth athletes, parents and coaches fight state government to resume sports in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Youth sport competition is still prohibited in the State of California due to their COVID restrictions.

Youth sports are able to hold practices, but participating in games against other teams is banned due to safety concerns.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar has been actively working with Supervisor Desmond to get the state of California to allow our kids to resume sports, but the state won’t allow it. People under 19-years-old have a 99.997% survival rate if infected with coronavirus, and both parents and the athletes are upset they can’t play.

Across the United States, only California, New Mexico and Illinois have banned youth sports from competing.

None of the other 47 states have seen issues resulting from allowing youth sports to compete, but California’s government won’t allow our kids to resume competition.

As a result, many youth teams across California are simply traveling to Arizona and Nevada to play their games. In short, California’s ban on youth sport competition isn’t actually banning youth sports, rather forcing Californians to travel great distances to play the games they love.

Coach of Carlsbad United F.C., Michael Duggan, discussed California’s ban on youth sport competition, and what teams like his and many others across the state are doing to play their games anyway.