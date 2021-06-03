Youth exhibition on display at the Museum of Photographic Arts

The Museum of Photographic Arts’ 15th Annual Youth Exhibition opened to the public on May 22. The exhibit highlights work by photographers between the ages of five to 18 in a combined showcase that explores the dual themes of growing up and space. The Youth Exhibition program provides a creative outlet for emerging photographers to showcase their work. Since launching in 2006, the program accepts work from local youth throughout the San Diego region. Works generally respond visually to a particular year’s theme and are selected by a jury to appear in each year’s exhibition. The museum had around 1,000 applicants and had to chose about 100 to display. They are currently ope Friday through Sunday 11-4.

