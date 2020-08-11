Youth sports trying to play and compete during Coronavirus Pandemic

The summer of 2020 for youth sports has quite a different look . Still hoping to compete and play in meaningful games. But, in California games are not allowed with the new guidelines due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Coaches have found creative ways to practice, and still play, while trying to stay safe. For example, in softball some squads are taking to fields out of state traveling as far as Utah, Arizona and Nevada to play in tournaments.