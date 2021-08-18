YouTube influencer Kevin Paffrath is running for governor of California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After beating the YouTube game, YouTube influencer, Kevin Paffrath is now trying his hand at politics in the recall election.

Should the Democrat get elected, he would be the state’s youngest governor ever.

On Paffraff’s website, he describes that Gov. Gavin Newsom is insinuating that California has a surplus of money.

But that’s not true, Paffraff said.

The state’s surplus came from a boom in IPOs (initial public offerings) from the stock market, which Paffraff has described as no longer booming.

The state will be bankrupt if it keeps continuing down this trajectory, Paffraff warned.