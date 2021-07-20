YouTube removes video of Dr. Jeff Barke criticizing mask mandates and lockdowns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Los Angeles County once again is requiring residents to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The new mask mandate went into effect Monday. Health officials have said the mandate is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Monday on Good Morning San Diego, Board certified primary care physician, Dr. Jeff Barke, who has treated hundreds of COVID patients, explained that the new mask mandate is “ridiculous.”

Barke said the mandate, “makes no sense scientifically or medically, it only makes sense if you look through the lens of a tyrannical ruler trying to rule through fear.”

Shortly after KUSI News published this Monday interview to YouTube, we were notified that YouTube deleted the entire thing for “spreading misinformation.” KUSI News has appealed the decision to YouTube, but is still waiting to hear back.

Dr. Jeff Barke joined KUSI News again Tuesday to react to YouTube’s censorship. Barke explained, “There is little, if any, science behind some of these edicts, such as, vaccinating young people, and masking children in school. Those two directives just make no sense at all.” Continuing, “but when you look through the lens of a pharmaceutical company or a vaccine company, that is immune from all liability from these vaccines, and are going to profit enormously, perhaps that is a motivation.”

Barke said he is not anti-vax, but asked, “why would you vaccinate somebody is very, very low risk? Only to subject them to the potential risks that are real and the side effects, and to prevent them the opportunity from obtaining natural, broad based natural immunity, it just makes no sense. But more importantly, suppressing this perspective makes less sense, it is wrong and un-American.”

Dr. Barke directly addressed YouTube’s censorship of his interview from Monday, saying, “I spread the truth. Here is the problem, even if you don’t agree with what I say, you should agree that I have the right to say it and others should be able to hear it. It is unbelievable to me. This is communist China, Soviet Union style suppression and it is completely wrong. Again, even if you don’t agree with what I say, it is wrong to suppress my opinion, and the opinion of others.”

The complete interview with Dr. Barke from Monday’s Good Morning San Diego can be seen here or below.