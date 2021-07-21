YouTube takes down KUSI’s video for allegedly spreading ‘misinformation’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Jeff Barke appeared in an interview on Good Morning San Diego on Monday and criticized Los Angeles County’s most recent mask mandate resurgence.

KUSI posted the video of the interview to YouTube, which was shortly thereafter taken down and flagged for spreading “misinformation.”

In the earlier interview with Dr. Barke, he emphasized that while YouTube may disagree with his statements, he still has the right to speak his opinion.

KUSI Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the integrity of YouTube’s decision.

YouTube is a private actor and subsidiary of Google, Eaton began, and has broad rights under the Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to take down information as they see fit without liabilities.

YouTube has deleted this interview. You can still watch it here: https://t.co/DCZM4hh75g — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 19, 2021